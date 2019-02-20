VIDEO: Woman rescued from stranded car on flooded road in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A driver in Calhoun County got caught up in high water during Wednesday’s storms.
Luckily, a sheriff’s deputy was able to come to her rescue, pulling up close to the stranded vehicle.
They then talked the driver through the rescue.
She was able to escape by climbing out the window of her vehicle and into the deputy’s truck because the two vehicles were within an arm’s reach.
Just remember, if you can’t see the road, don’t try to drive through the water.
