U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on Jackson Co. man who may have faked his death

(WLOX) - U.S. Marshals are now offering $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to Jacob Blair Scott, 42, being taken into custody.
WLOX first reported Scott was expected to plead guilty to multiple sex crimes in Jackson County. But days before Scott was expected to make his plea, he disappeared. He was charged with 9 counts of sexual battery of a child.
Scott is believed to be hiding out with family in Colorado, according to officials.
According to U.S. Marshals, Scott told the victim’s mother he would never spend a single day in jail and he knew how to live off the land.
U.S. Marshals Service Supervisory Inspector Raymond Smiles says they are alerting as many people as possible in an attempt to capture Scott.
“We’re going to push it out to as many areas as we can and hoping to generate some tips," Smiles said.
Scott’s father lives in Beaumont, Texas, and he has family in the Aurora, Colorado area, which includes his mother, a brother and a sister.
He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and blues eyes.
U.S. Marshals say apprehending Scott is a top priority for the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
