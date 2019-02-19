‘Shop somewhere else’: Trump supporters told to steer clear of Willoughby music store

WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) - The message is blunt: if you’re a Donald Trump supporter, then avoid Joe’s Music in Willoughby.
The controversial store policy was delivered via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon:
The owner, Joe Gambitta, added this to the post’s comment section:
The local music shop, which has been in business for 15 years, sells instruments and offers lessons, according to the store’s website.
