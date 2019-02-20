Raw sewage seeping from street forces elderly Jackson resident from her home

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Cracks on a street in Georgetown aren’t just a traffic problem. Raw sewage flows from the breaks in the asphalt and, on rainy days, residents watch as waste rushes along the street - creating a health hazard.
“You wouldn’t want to be here nowhere in your home smelling that,” said Palmyra Street resident Helen Griffin.
It’s not ‘Home Sweet Home’ for the Jackson resident, who is surrounded by sewage flowing from the pavement and down the street.
“It stinks,” said Griffin. “It’s awful.”
Life has become so unbearable that the stench has driven her from her home.
“I had to leave. My son has a house down the street there, and I’m having to go there, because you can’t live like this,” said the longtime homeowner.
The storm drain directly in front of her house is covered with what appears to be waste, tissue and other debris. Worms float in the stagnant water collecting along the curb.
But during downpours, Griffin deals with this entering her home.
“When it rains a lot, real heavy, that water will back up through the tub and the commode,” added Griffin. “Water just be bubbling up, just coming up.”
According to the more than 40 year resident, she’s contacted the city four times in the past year. Griffin said city crews did come out recently but made no permanent repairs.
City of Jackson Engineering Manager Dr. Charles Williams said someone would be sent to investigate the sewage leaks.
Meanwhile, Griffin and her neighbors are hoping for a permanent solution to the year long problem.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.