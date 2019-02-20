Rain causes flooding across Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) -
RANKIN COUNTY: According to the Rankin County EOC, there are reports of water on the roadway on Highway 18 between Highway 13 and Highway 43.
The road is passable for now, but more rain is expected and it may close soon.
You are advised to avoid the area if possible.
FOREST:
Front Street in Forest are flooded completely.
The road should not be driven on. More rain is expected throughout the week.
You are advised to avoid this area if possible.
