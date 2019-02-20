PROM initiative kicks off in Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Several agencies announced their new partnership for the prom season safety campaign on Tuesday.
The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and the Department of Rehabilitation Services have added Families First of Mississippi to the initiative.
PROM stands for “Please Return on Monday...in the same condition you left.”
The agencies hope that the campaign will remind students to make good choices on prom night and to drive safely – no texting or drinking, and always wear a seat-belt.
Dwight Owens is a motivational speaker that talks to the students as part of PROM.
Owens said his personal experience with drunk drivers pushed him to participate in the campaign.
“I spent a year in the hospital because of someone else’s negligence," he said. “And after getting out of the hospital, my primary goal -- my purpose -- was to get out there and do something about it.”
In 2005, Owens was hit by a drunk driver travelling at 120 miles per hour on his way to work.
