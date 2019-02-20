Ole Miss Football Adds Tyrone Nix as Linebackers Coach

From 2001-03, Southern Miss ranked in the top 15 in the nation in both scoring defense and pass efficiency defense each season. In his 10-year period at Southern Miss, he mentored 12 All-Conference USA selections, four Conference USA Defensive Players of the Year and six All-America selections, while also being named a finalist for Broyles Award in 2003. Southern Miss also enjoyed team success, winning four Conference USA titles and earning seven postseason bowl berths. His many notable pupils coached in Hattiesburg included a pair of future NFL Pro Bowl performers in CB Patrick Surtain and LB Adalius Thomas.