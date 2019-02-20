Officials identify man killed in Horn Lake road rage shooting

HORN LAKE, MS (WMC) - The DeSoto County Coroner identified the man killed in a road rage incident in Horn Lake on Wednesday night as 28-year-old Athens Christopher Trey Mahrt.
The coroner said Mahrt was shot multiple times.
Police said the exchange happened at Walgreens at Horn Lake and Goodman Roads in the middle of rush hour.
“One male approached the other,” said Horn Lake Police Captain Joseph Keene. “He pulled out a knife and stabbed the male around the neck area. Upon getting struck by the blade, the second male pulled out a hand gun and shot the other male.”
Police said the man who was stabbed is an off-duty Memphis police officer.
Horn Lake officials said one driver, later revealed as the off-duty MPD officer, pulled into the parking lot at Walgreens and went to the Redbox outside.
The second driver followed him, officials said, and confronted him before stabbing the off-duty officer in the neck.
The whole thing stemmed from a road rage incident, officials said.
The officer was in critical condition at last check.
MPD is investigating, but said the officer is the victim in this case. They specified that the gun used was not his police-issued weapon.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.