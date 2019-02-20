Mendenhall nursing home evacuated due to flooding

By China Lee | February 20, 2019 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 4:37 PM

MENDENHALL, MS (WLBT) - AMR is currently transporting a number of patients at the Bedford Care Center Nursing Home of Mendenhall due to flooding from the storms Wednesday morning.

According to Jim Pollard with American Medical Response, by the time AMR is done they will have transported seven patients by wheelchair van and 11 patients by ambulance stretcher.

A vast majority of them have already been transported.

Patients are being taken to Simpson General Hospital in Mendenhall and Bedford Care Center of Hattiesburg.

