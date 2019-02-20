JSU students receive crime alert about armed and dangerous man seen on campus

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson State University students and staff have been asked to notify campus police immediately if they see Patrick A. Brookshire. He is considered armed and dangerous.
According to an email that was sent to students, he has been seen on the campus several times over the last few days. He is wanted for multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault and auto-theft.
The email contained the following information:
In compliance with the Federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Safety Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, a crime alert is being issued.
This individual has been seen on the campus of Jackson State University multiple times over the last several days. He is wanted for multiple felony charges including aggravated assault and auto theft. Additionally, he is wanted for questioning in connection with numerous other crimes. If seen, do not approach. Notify campus police immediately at 601.979.2580.
We would like to remind the JSU community of the following safety tips: Do not share personal information with strangers.Be aware of your surroundings.Communicate your plans and direction of travel to others.If you are walking by yourself, call a friend while you walk.
