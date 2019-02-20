JPD investigating crash involving school bus and truck near Galloway Elementary School

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a truck.
It happened at Bailey Avenue and Glendale Street. The crash scene happened just feet away from Galloway Elementary.
A spokesperson for JPS says that around 2:30 p.m. the driver of the bus was making a left turn off Bailey Avenue into Galloway Elementary School when the back end of the bus struck the back end of the 2005 Chevy Silverado.
The bus received minor damage. There were no children reported on the bus at the time of the accident.
This is a developing story, we will update when more information is available.
