FIRST ALERT: showers, storms likely Wednesday morning; few could be strong

WEDNESDAY: Expect an active morning commute heading to work and school – a cold front will sweep through, bringing along with it a chance for a few strong storms. The severe threat should shift east of the area by mid-day. Heavy rain, gusty wind and isolated spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Early highs will in the 60s to near 70°, dropping later in the day to the 50s. Rain will taper, leaving the afternoon/evening commute drier; expect variably cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.