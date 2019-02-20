FIRST ALERT: showers, storms likely Wednesday morning; few could be strong

WEDNESDAY: Expect an active morning commute heading to work and school – a cold front will sweep through, bringing along with it a chance for a few strong storms. The severe threat should shift east of the area by mid-day. Heavy rain, gusty wind and isolated spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Early highs will in the 60s to near 70°, dropping later in the day to the 50s. Rain will taper, leaving the afternoon/evening commute drier; expect variably cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
THURSDAY: The same front that brought showers and storms to the region Wednesday will stall and backtrack northward through Thursday. This will bring more rounds of rain to the region through the day. Highs will range from the lower to middle 50s in our far northern area to the middle 60s for our far southern areas.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain will be common place across the board over the next several days – expect heavy rain that could total from 2-4”, with locally higher amounts. Temperatures rebound to the 70s by Friday and Saturday amid a scattering of showers and storms. By late Saturday, a line of storms could develop, bringing a chance of strong to severe storms to the region. We’ll trend drier for Sunday before more rain moves in early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
