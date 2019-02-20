Capital murder suspect Joshua Archie released on bond

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Joshua Archie, the man charged in the shooting death of 68-year-old Robert Adams during an armed robbery at Party City in 2012, has been released on $250,000 bond.
After two mistrials, one which ended in 10-2 hung jury and the other which ended in a 6-6 hung jury, David Archie, Joshua’s uncle, is asking the Madison County District Attorney to drop all charges.
In a statement released by the Archie family, they say, “We would like to send our regards to Mr. Adam’s family... For an innocent man, six years of jail and two hung juries is enough. We are thankful for all prayers and any form of support received.”
Undra Ward, who worked at the Party City at the time of the robbery and murder, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second degree murder.
David Archie said that he wants to thank the their attorney and the Judge for bond.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.