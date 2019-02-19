20-year-old woman shot to death in Hinds Co. home

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A woman is dead and a man in custody after a shooting at a home near Edwards in Hinds County Monday night.
The victim has been identified by Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart as 20-year-old Zanmarkia Zitiana Mack from Edwards. She died of an apparent gunshot wound.
An autopsy will determine the exact cause of her death.
The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Daniel Lamar Nelson of Edwards. He will be facing murder charges.
Nelson is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
According to Hinds County Sheriff Investigators, the shooting happened at a home on Hwy 22 near Edwards.
Major Pete Luke said the call came in to 911 around 10:00 p.m. Authorities do not yet know what lead up to the shooting.
It appears the suspect and victim knew each other.
We will update as soon as more information is released.
