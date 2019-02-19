WATCH: Patriotic burglar breaks into trucks before falling asleep inside parked car at dealership

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - A 38-year-old man spent his Friday night rummaging through cars and trucks at a car dealership in Vicksburg and then fell asleep inside one of the trucks.
The man, identified as Terry Glen Wooten, Jr., was caught on surveillance video at George Car Buick Cadillac GMC breaking into trucks, stealing floor mats and stereos.
Employees says the suspect is seen driving to the front of the dealership. He parks his truck, gets out and and allegedly steals car mats out of another truck.
The burglary suspect is then seen flying an American flag on the back of his truck for 15 minutes during the theft.
He then drives around to the side of the dealership, goes through two other vehicles before he backs his truck behind the chained linked fence, climbs a dirt hill and steals out of more vehicles.
“A chainsaw, he stole some speakers, out of a truck, I don’t know if he was trying to get rims and wheels because he had five jacks out there in various places,” said Toney.
Many employees were left shocked and confused by the brazen burglary.
“When you bring your stuff here you want it to be safe,” said Service Manager John Toney. “You don’t want people to go through it and all this kind of stuff, so it’s best to catch somebody.”
Toney found Wooten trying to catch some Z’s in the parking lot..
“As I approached the guy and I can see him laying down,” explained Toney. “He must have heard us and jumped up and we were eye to eye. We got him out and laid him on the ground and after that the police took over.”
Police say the suspect packed all the stolen items in a red Ford Ranger and then loaded it in to his truck before he passed out.
“The man was asleep. I don’t get it. I don’t understand why he didn’t leave,” said Toney.
Wooten is charged with six counts of auto burglary. He was given a $30,000 bond in his initial court appearance Monday.
