Vigil held to honor victims killed in Clinton hostage standoff

HAZELHURST, MS (WLBT) - Monday night, friends and customers gathered at Nail Envy in Hazelhurst to honor the lives of the four victims of the Clinton hostage standoff by releasing balloons in their honor.
Among the victims were Lan Van, Le Van, Cho Van and Phun Minh Le, who authorities say were shot and killed by 34-year-old Nam Le.
Patricia Willams, a customer of Nail Envy, organized the event.
“My cousin told me about it and I was shocked. I still couldn’t believe it. I still don’t believe that it’s true,” Williams said. “I looked on the news. I done looked on Facebook and I still don’t believe it’s true.”
Tinika Jones, who was also a customer, attended the vigil.
“It’s just a big shock to our community and a lot of people are just hurt. You know... really hurt," she said.
After working next door to the family for years, Alitia Harris said it’s hard understand what could have possibly happened.
“When we found out about it we were surprised. We’re still in shock. It just doesn’t seem real. I just can’t see anything like that happening,” Harris said. “I couldn’t say what would cause something like that.”
Long time customer Robin Brown said she saw Le, his wife, and sister-in-law last Wednesday and everything seemed fine. It’s sad, she said, because there was no place like Nail Envy.
“The atmosphere, it was just loving, peaceful. You enjoyed being here. It’s like how the guys go to the barber shop and can laugh and talk and it was the same here at the nail shop.”
Although friends of the family said what happened is a terrible tragedy, they also said that the memories of the victims will forever live in their hearts.
