Rankin Co. man sentenced to 20 years for sexual battery involving minor

RANKIN COUNTY , MS (WLBT) - A Rankin County man has been sentenced for sexual battery involving a minor.
According to Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., a man named Robert Lee McLaurin was sentenced to serve 20 years in jail for sexual battery involving a 17- year-old minor.
He will also have to register with the Mississippi Sexual Offender Registry.
On August 21, 2017, the Brandon Police Department responded to an apartment building in Brandon following a call that a minor had been sexually assaulted.
When officers arrived, they were told by the caller that she walked into the kitchen to see a minor being pushed up against the sink by Robert Lee McLaurin.
McLaurin tried to run away on foot, but was caught by officers and arrested.
Officers interviewed the victim and took her to Blair E. Batson Hospital where medical personnel conducted a sexual assault kit.
District Attorney Bramlett stated, “There will be strong consequences for those who commit sexually battery against a child. The laws of our society govern a process by which these dangerous and sick individuals will spend decades behind bars and now McLaurin can count himself amongst those. McLaurin used his position of trust to commit a heinous and terrible crime against a child. He has now been stopped and will go to prison for a very long time and will always be known as a sexual predator."
