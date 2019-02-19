Rain forces cancellation of USM-Troy baseball game at Trustmark Park

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Forecasted rain has forced organizers to cancel the Wednesday, Feb. 20, baseball game between Southern Miss and Troy at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss.
The Golden Eagles and Trojans were supposed to meet for the first time since the 2016 campaign.
Fans purchasing tickets online through Ticketmaster may receive a refund by contacting Ticketmaster. Fans purchasing tickets at the Trustmark Park Box Office must return their ticket and transaction receipt to receive a refund.
There has been no makeup date announced for this contest at this time. Overtime Sports and each school are efforting potential makeup dates at this time.
Southern Miss returns to action this weekend when they travel to Starkville for the first time since 2009 when they play Mississippi State for three games. The single games take place at 4 p.m., Friday, 2 p.m., Saturday, and at 1 p.m., Sunday.
