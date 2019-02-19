One killed after 18-wheeler collides with pick-up truck in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - One person was killed late Monday night when an 18-wheeler collided with a pick-up truck on Hwy 44.
The driver of the pick-up truck was 32-year-old Daniel Ross Howell Jr. from McComb and he was pronounced dead on scene.
According to Cpl. Brandon Fortenberry, the crash happened around 11:52 p.m. on MS Hwy 44 just east of Paul Seals Road.
A Sanderson Farms chicken truck hit the back of a Chevrolet Colorado pick up truck.
The highway is completely blocked in this area.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Southwest Hospital and released with minor injuries.
According to Cpl. Fortenberry, the cause of the accident is unknown and still under investigation.
