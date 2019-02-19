One in custody after woman shot to death at Hinds Co. home

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - One person is dead and one in custody after a shooting at a home near Edwards in Hinds County Monday night.
According to Hinds County Sheriff Investigators, the shooting happened at a home on Hwy 22 near Edwards.
Major Pete Luke said the call came in to 911 around 10:00 p.m. Authorities do not yet know what lead up to the shooting.
It appears the suspect and victim knew each other. Major Luke says they have one man in custody right now.
The female’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of friends and family.
We will update as soon as more information is released.
