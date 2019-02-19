Ole Miss and Arkansas State baseball game postponed to Wednesday

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - Tuesday’s meeting between Ole Miss baseball and Arkansas State has been postponed due to weather. The Rebels and Red Wolves will play Wednesday, February 20, at 5 p.m. CT at Swayze Field.
Tickets for Tuesday, February 19, will be valid for entry to Wednesday’s game.
