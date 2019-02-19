MORA breaks ground on Garden of Hope

FLOWOOD, MS (WLBT) - Families in Flowood helped break ground for MORA’s new Garden of Hope.
The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency says the garden will be a memorial for the organ and tissue donors that saved a life.
The garden will be a place people can go to remember those who have given the gift of life and those touched by organ, eye, and tissue donations.
Donor parents say they believe the garden will help remind people of their loved ones and the gift of life.
“It means a whole lot to me because we get to come and sit and remember -- the family members -- that we gave the organs to help someone else live," said Cynthia Bryant.
The agency says the Garden of Hope is set to open in August.
