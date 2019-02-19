Mississippi man kills coworkers after being fired from job in Illinois

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Mississippi man shot and killed five of his co-workers in Aurora, Illinois on Friday.
Gary Martin, originally of Holly Springs, brought a gun to work and began shooting people just moments after he was fired from his job. Police told CNN that he should have never had a gun in the first place and it’s all because of a crime that happened over two decades ago back in his home state.
Police say Martin shot eleven people and killed five after he was fired from the Henry Pratt Company, where he’d worked for 15 years. Locals says many people from Holly Springs move to Aurora after graduation for jobs.
Police say Martin knew he had been written up when he was called into a meeting Friday.
In a news conference, police say Martin should never have had a gun to begin with. He was convicted in 1995 with felony aggravated assault in Marshall County, Mississippi. Police are still trying to figure out how he ended up with the weapon.
