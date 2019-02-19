’Lil Pup’ reunited with Brookhaven owners after going missing, sent up north

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - A lost dog named “Lil Pup” who went missing from his Brookhaven family and ended up in Iowa has finally been reunited with his owners.
Lil Pup went missing in late January, after following a family member further up the road than he may have intended.
He was then picked up by a resident, who eventually took him to the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League. According to owner Sherry Lowe, the lady who took him to BARL was told to sign an owner-surrender form.
From there, he was transported to a shelter in New York and adopted by a family in Iowa.
After several weeks of waiting and calling, Lil Pup was finally returned home.
The Iowa family saw the story on WLBT and realized they had the missing dog “Lil Pup”.
After several phone calls with the rescue, they organized for Lil Pup to be returned to his owners.
