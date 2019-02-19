Investigators searching for motive in Clinton standoff that left five dead, including suspected shooter

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - State and local investigators are still looking for answers in a deadly standoff that happened in Clinton over the weekend, leaving four hostages and the suspected shooter deceased.
Authorities say 34-year-old Nam Le shot and killed 30-year-old Lan Thi My Van, 28-year-old Le Thi Van, 65-year-old Cho Thi Van and the suspect’s wife, Phun Minh Le.
Monday afternoon, family members of the victims held a prayer service in front of the home where the shootings took place.
Police say Nam shot at officers responding to a domestic disturbance on Saturday, then held them at bay for over 12 hours.
Officers later forced their way into the home and found four adult victims dead from gunshot wounds. Le also died after being shot.
Neighbors are stunned that something like this happened in their Huntcliff neighborhood.
“I just can’t believe this has happened," said Nancy Morrison. "I pray for their families. I pray for the little children. It’s a very sad thing that’s happened. God bless them all.”
Two children--who Nam is believed to be the father of--were rescued from the home.
Nam’s Facebook page shows happier times, including photos from his wedding in 2013.
His bride, identified as Phun Minh Le, is one of the victims from the shooting.
“I understand police had been here previously a couple times where it was an ongoing situation really," said Al Morrison.
“You never know what’s going on behind closed doors, but I wish there was some way people could resolve their differences in a nice calm manner," said Nancy Morrison. “But on the surface, you would never have thought something like this would have occurred at that house.”
Investigators are still trying to determine the motive in the shooting, and are sending their findings to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.
It’s unclear where the children who were rescued from the incident will live, after losing their parents in a terribly violent domestic incident.
