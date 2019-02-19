If you’re single and ready to mingle Mississippi might not be the place for you, report says

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Dating apps are all the rage with 20 somethings across the U.S., but where you live can have a HUGE impact on your search for love. And apparently, living in Mississippi isn’t doing us any favors.
According to the Best and Worst States for Online Dating report by All Home Connections, Mississippi is the 4th worst state for online dating.
The company looked at nine different metrics split into three categories; Safety, Demographics and Opportunity. Check out their method HERE.
And in Mississippi this is what we had going for us – lowest median earnings, lowest interest in online dating and highest percentage of singles.
The only states that ranked lower than Mississippi, according the report, were Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana ranking the worst state overall for online dating.
Apparently, New Hampshire is where it’s at for all you singles (just FYI).
Here are some more fun facts the study found:
- Compared to 2018, New Hampshire is still the #1 state for online dating, and also #1 for opportunity. 93.66% of New Hampshirites own at least one computer or smartphone and display the highest search interest in online dating apps.
- Massachusetts dropped from #2 to #4. Minnesota, Colorado, and Washington rounded out the rest of the top five.
- Four of the five worst states for online dating remained the same from 2018 (Arkansas, New Mexico, Mississippi, and Louisiana). South Carolina was replaced by Alabama, and Louisiana moved from #48 to #51.
- Vermont tops our Safety Rank, the District of Columbia is at the bottom.
- Colorado, ranked #3 overall, and #1 for demographics. Of its residents aged 18 and over, it has 100.02 males for every 100 females—the closest gender balance of any state and also one of only five states with more males than females.
