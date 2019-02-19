Giant sword-wielding Trump statue paraded through Italian town

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A 65-foot statue of President Trump was paraded down the streets of Viareggio during the Carnevale Di Viargeggio festival in Italy.
On the statue, Trump is covered in golden armor and wearing a golden crown. He is also wielding a giant sword with the words ‘dazi vostri’ written on it, which translates to “your duties" or “your taxes.”
According to Time, many Italians took to Twitter to say that the expression ‘dazi vostri’ is actually a play on words, and can mean “none of your ******* business."
The blade is adorned with blue birds - the symbol for Twitter.
On the armor’s knee-pads are the faces of the Statue of Liberty and, on the other, what could be George Washington.
The Daily Mail reports that the statue weighed over 40 tons and on its trip down the street, villagers waved United States flags.
Though the creator of the statue, Fabrizio Galli, says that the float is intended to mock the president, many Trump supporters are gladly sharing the photo.
Emerald Robinson, who is the White House Correspondent for the right-wing television channel One America News, wrote on twitter, “This carnival in Italy looks like a lot more fun than the Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Just look at this Trump float!”
On the parade’s website, they make mention of the Trump statue, describing it as “The supreme myth of having power over the whole universe. The first God Emperor Trump.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.