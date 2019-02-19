First Alert Forecast: chilly rains, storms ahead

TUESDAY: Grab the umbrellas and keep them handy over the next few days. Tuesday starts several days of rounds of rain moving across the region. The stalled front will begin to retreat north as a warm front late today, into tonight. Most of the day will likely be stuck in the 40s and 50s with occasional rain chances. Overnight, the warm front lifts north – pushing temperatures into the 60s to near 70 for some. A few strong storms may break out near the cold front as it sweeps east.