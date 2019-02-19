First Alert Forecast: chilly rains, storms ahead

TUESDAY: Grab the umbrellas and keep them handy over the next few days. Tuesday starts several days of rounds of rain moving across the region. The stalled front will begin to retreat north as a warm front late today, into tonight. Most of the day will likely be stuck in the 40s and 50s with occasional rain chances. Overnight, the warm front lifts north – pushing temperatures into the 60s to near 70 for some. A few strong storms may break out near the cold front as it sweeps east.
WEDNESDAY: Expect an active morning commute heading to work and school – a cold front will sweep through, bringing along with it a chance for a few strong storms. The severe threat should shift east of the area by mid-day. Heavy rain, gusty wind and isolated spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Early highs will in the 60s to near 70°, dropping later in the day to the 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain will be common place across the board over the next several days – expect heavy rain that could total from 2-4” for area south of I-20; to 3-6”+ north of I-20. Temperatures will ease back to the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday – eventually rebounding to the 70s by Friday and Saturday. By late Saturday, a line of storms could develop, bringing a chance of strong to severe storms to the region. We’ll trend drier for Sunday before more rain moves in early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
