Family of man who died in Madison County Detention Center files wrongful death lawsuit against Madison County

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -
The family of Harvey Hill and their attorneys are speaking out.
“HE DIDN’T HAVE A CHANCE TO GO TO COURT.. HE WAS MURDERED,” Said Hill’s Sister.
In May of last year Harvey Hill was arrested for trespassing and was transported to the Madison County Detention Center where he later died.
The Hill family announced they have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker and several prison guards who the family alleges were responsible for his death. The complaint alleges that guards failed to provide medical attention and didn’t monitor his condition.
“HE WAS BEATEN AFTER BEING HANDCUFFED. HE WAS MACED AFTER BEING HANDCUFFED. THEN PUT BACK IN HIS CELL, IN OBVIOUS NEED OF MEDICAL CARE, AND LEFT TO DIE.”
The attorneys representing the Hill family say they deserve Justice, and they deserve answers.
“This should have never happened. the rules and regulations of that facility should have kept him alive. the individuals that work there should have protected him. instead they took his life,” said Derek Sells with Cochran Firm.
The Hill family says they hope the lawsuit will bring them the answers they have been searching for. Katrina Nettles wants to finally bring justice for her brother.
“I believe it could have been prevented. that is all i have to say. we just want justice. we need answers and we deserve answers.”
The Hill family say’s now only one thing matters...
“THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IS JUSTICE. THAT’S IT," Said, Cassandra Hill.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.