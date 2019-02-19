Deputies search for murder suspect who escaped into woods

PANOLA COUNTY, MS (WMC) - North Mississippi law enforcement is searching for a murder suspect out of Jackson after he was spotted Tuesday morning.
Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby said Marcell Martin, 41, was spotted in Panola County driving a rental vehicle that matched a description they had.
Martin is wanted for killing his wife, 48-year-old Varga McCray, on Valentine’s Day.
Deputies starting chasing Martin until he bailed out of his car on I-55 near Sardis.
Darby said Martin ran into the woods, where officials are now searching the area with drones and K9s.
DeSoto County deputies are also helping with the search.
