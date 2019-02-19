Brief standoff in McComb ends after suspect’s mother talks him out of beverage cooler

MCCOMB, MS (WLBT) - Sergeant Bryant Jones with the McComb Police Department was patrolling Elmwood Street near Maddock Avenue on Monday night, when he heard approximately five to six shots fired in the area.
He then observed a white Mazda SUV travelling north on Dyson Street at a high rate of speed.
While trying to catch up with the SUV, Sergeant Jones was notified by a civilian that it was the vehicle of the suspect who previously fired shots nearby.
Sergeant Jones caught up with the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop.
The vehicle pursuit ended after the driver collided with a power pole.
Two men exited through the driver’s side of the vehicle and ran away on foot.
The driver—identified as 28-year-old Aundray Jackson—was pursued to a store parking lot. He ran into the store and barricaded himself inside the beverage cooler.
After a brief standoff, command staff called Jackson’s mother to the store, and she was able to talk him out of the cooler.
Jackson was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the McComb City Jail.
After further investigation, spent shell casings were located inside his vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.