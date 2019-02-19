Brandon man gets second conviction for child porn possession

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Brandon man will spend 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to possessing multiple photos and videos of child pornography, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.
Forty-five-year-old Jerry Michael Farley, Jr. was sentenced by a judge Tuesday to 40 years in prison, with 20 years to serve and five years post-release supervision. He must pay $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund and $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victims Fund.
“You can’t get away from our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” said General Hood. “This man committed this horrible crime once before in Hinds County and crossed the county line to do it again. I thank Judge Ratcliff for making him serve well-deserved time.”
