Baby, babysitter hospitalized after man accidentally fires gun at WA house party

OLYMPIA, WA (KIRO/CNN) - A Washington state mother is demanding action after her 1-year-old daughter was shot in the leg while under the care of her babysitter, a longtime friend of the mother.
Deputies say 1-year-old Alianah Beam was hospitalized following an accidental shooting during a small party Saturday night at her home in Thurston County, WA. The bullet went completely through the girl’s leg, just below her knee.
"She’s been waking up crying, screaming in pain. It’s been really emotional. I feel like a horrible mother,” said Alianah’s mother, Samantha Allen.
Allen says she was at work when the incident occurred, having left Alianah in the care of her longtime best friend 20-year-old Akyah Lorton.
Deputies say six adults, including Lorton, were at the house party, where investigators allegedly found alcohol, marijuana and ecstasy.
During the party, one man, who had a concealed carry permit, removed his holstered gun to show off a leg tattoo. The gun ended up in the hands of 21-year-old Stetson Bird, who removed it from the holster and accidentally pulled the trigger, according to deputies.
"He cocked it back, and then, when it went forward, it just ... shot,” Allen said.
The bullet hit Alianah as she sat in Lorton’s arms, continuing through the 1-year-old’s leg and into her babysitter’s pelvic area.
Both victims were hospitalized, and Lorton’s mother says her daughter is in serious condition.
Allen says her feelings about the incident are complicated.
"I’m mad at her because she, as my best friend, she should’ve protected her [Alianah] more - went up stairs or whatever, put her to sleep - but she’s still a victim, too,” Allen said.
Deputies booked Bird into jail for reckless endangerment. Allen thinks the gun owner should be in trouble, too.
"Something needs to be done because if it doesn’t it’s going to keep happening, and somebody else’s baby might actually die,” she said.
Authorities say Bird is the only person who was at the party who will face charges. They add it’s not illegal in Washington state to hand a gun to someone who doesn’t have a license to carry one.
