Auto insurance rates to decrease for State Farm customers in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Motorists who have auto insurance with State Farm can expect to save a little money on their insurance in the coming months.
Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said Tuesday that he has approved an 11.2 percent decrease in rates for State Farm auto insurance consumers.
“This rate decrease is good news for consumers in our state,” said Chaney. “Competition and market share have turned around proposed rate increases by many companies, including State Farm. Additionally, new technology used in automobiles and in driver education by insurance companies has driven down prices for consumers.”
Some consumers have already seen a rate decrease of 7.6 percent. The remaining decrease will take effect in the coming months, for a total 11.2 percent decrease. The Mississippi Insurance Department expects other companies to follow State Farm’s lead.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.