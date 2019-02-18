Wet Week Ahead

A soaking rain for much of the day in Central Mississippi north of a cold front as temperatures hold in the 40s. South of the front, drier and much warmer; highs soared to the 60s and even 70s! For tonight, showers decrease leading to an overall dry day Monday. But rain returns Tuesday with periods of moderate to heavy rain through the end of this week and potentially into the weekend. Expect 3 to 6 inches, on average with locally higher amounts possible. Flash flooding and river flooding is a good possibility, so please drive carefully and keep a close eye on water levels. Also, a few strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, capable of producing gusty straight line wind. We’ll keep you posted on air, online, and our First Alert Weather App.