Police searching for missing man whose vehicle was found in Raymond

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are searching for a missing 34-year-old man.
Robert D. Williams is described as a black man, approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds.
Williams was in town to visit family and had left Jackson on February 16, going to visit a friend in Byram.
His vehicle was located in Raymond in the early hours of Monday.
According to police, there is no reason to believe Williams is in any immediate danger, but his family is concerned.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Robert D. Williams is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.