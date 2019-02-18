Officials responding to standoff inside home in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, MS (WLBT) - Law enforcement officials are responding to a standoff inside a home on Clayton Street and Dillard Avenue in Pelahatchie.
According to law enforcement sources, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and Pelahatchie Police Department have crews set up outside the home.
Shots have been fired and officials believe the shooter is inside the home alone.
Pelahatchie Mayor Ryshonda Beechem says this situation “is sad and unfortunate.”
A number of residents have been evacuated to a nearby community center.
This comes just days after four people were killed in a hostage situation in Clinton.
We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this are more information becomes available.
