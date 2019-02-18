New details have been released about Saturday’s deadly shooting in Clinton

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - There are new developments in the deadly hostage situation that happened in the city of Clinton Saturday.
WLBT has learned the names of the victims killed after a nearly 12 hour standoff that happened on Fox Hill Drive in the Huntcliff Subdivision.
The suspected shooter has been identified as 34 yr-old Nam-Le. The victims, 30-yr-old Lan Thi My Van, 28-yr-old Le Thi Van, 65-yr-old Cho Thi Van and Phun Minh Le.
The house sat empty and open Sunday night. Signs of carnage could be seen everywhere. The inside lights, still on, revealed images of what was and what is now.
The events that lead up to standoff began in the early hours of February 17 when Clinton police responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence on Fox Hill Drive. According to a statement released by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, when police arrived at the home the suspect immediately opened fire on the officers.
The Clinton Police Department requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s SWAT Team.
During the negotiations, two children were allowed to leave the home. Approximately 12 hours later, the MHP swat team made entry into the residence and and found four people dead. The suspect was shot and subsequently died from his injuries.
MBI will be leading the investigation. The relationship between the shooter and the victims has not been established yet.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.