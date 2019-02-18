Michigan State Police trooper accused of assaulting female partner on duty

CARO, MI (WJRT/Gray News) – A Michigan State Police trooper is charged with assaulting a female trooper while on duty.
Adam Mullin, 25, faces six charges and could spend up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the most serious one. He appeared in a Huron County courtroom on Friday for arraignment on the charges:
- Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder
- Obstruction of justice
- Misconduct in office
- Assaulting a police officer causing injury
- Aggravated domestic violence
- Committing a felony while carrying a firearm
Investigators says Mullin assaulted his female partner while on duty this month. The alleged assault took place in the Bad Axe area, about 100 miles north of Detroit.
The female trooper suffered undisclosed injuries and was hospitalized.
After the incident, police say Mullin attempted to create a false story on how the trooper was injured.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office is working with Michigan State Police investigators on the case.
“Domestic violence is a serious matter and we are steadfast in holding those who commit these acts accountable -- law enforcement officers and civilians alike," said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Lt. Jim Lang of the Michigan State Police could not comment on what may have prompted the assault or the relationship between Mullin and the victim.
"It is shocking. I am almost speechless," he said. "You hate to report this stuff. No matter if we are investigating somebody on the outside or someone on the inside, it is going to be swift and appropriate."
Mullin remained in the Lapeer County Jail on $250,000 after his arraignment. The court placed an order requiring he have no contact with the victim or her family if he’s released, including remaining at least 100 feet away from them.
Mullin is on unpaid suspension while the case goes through the legal system.
