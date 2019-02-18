Dr. James Anderson, longtime Jackson physician and civil rights pioneer, dies

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A well-known Jackson physician and civil rights pioneer has died.
Dr. James Anderson, who worked with the late Dr. Aaron Shirley to establish the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, used his medical career to help the under-served in Mississippi.
He served as Chief Executive Officer for Jackson Hinds until his retirement. Anderson was the Director of Health at Jackson State University caring for student athletes.
Active in the Civil Rights Movement in McComb, he treated injured student protesters. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Algebra Project.
Dr. Anderson died Monday morning at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He was 82-years-old.
A family hour is planned for Sunday, February 24, at People’s Funeral home in Jackson from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled Monday, February 25 at noon at Pearl Street A.M.E. Church.
Dr. Jasmin Chapman, CEO for the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, shared the following statement on the legacy of Dr. Anderson.
Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center is deeply saddened by the loss of our very own Healthcare Hero, Dr. James Anderson. Dr. Anderson was a founding physician and served as Medical Director (1970-1996) and Chief Executive Officer (1996-1998).
We will always remember Dr. Anderson for his intelligence, humor and riveting stories of the developing days of Jackson-Hinds. It is because of him that we knew where we started and thus, can appreciate how far we have come. His presence was truly a gift and his wisdom and advice has been valuable as we have strived to live up to the great legacy set forth by him. Dr. Anderson’s family is in our prayers as we mourn the loss of a pioneer, mentor, scholar, leader, activist and dear friend.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.