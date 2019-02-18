Dr. James Anderson, longtime Jackson physician and civil rights pioneer, dies

We will always remember Dr. Anderson for his intelligence, humor and riveting stories of the developing days of Jackson-Hinds. It is because of him that we knew where we started and thus, can appreciate how far we have come. His presence was truly a gift and his wisdom and advice has been valuable as we have strived to live up to the great legacy set forth by him. Dr. Anderson’s family is in our prayers as we mourn the loss of a pioneer, mentor, scholar, leader, activist and dear friend.