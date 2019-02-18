4 hostages killed during Mississippi standoff; Shooting suspect also dead

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - Victims of a deadly 12 hour standoff in a Clinton neighborhood have have now been identified.
The scene is now secure in Clinton after a 12 hours domestic hostage situation took place Saturday. Police confirm that four people were killed in the hostage situation that took place Saturday, Feb. 17.
Hinds County coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirms the victims as 30-year-old Lan Thi My Van, 28-year-old Le Thi My Van, 65-year-old Cho Thi Van, and Phung Minh Le.
The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Nam Quang Le, he was taken into custody after being restrained by a MHP SWAT Team.
Le later died at a local hospital due to injuries sustained during the standoff.
Children were rescued from the home hours before the situation came to a close.
The incident started around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Clinton PIO Mark Jones described the scene as a “highly active domestic hostage situation” which occurred in the neighborhood of Huntcliff.
FBI, SWAT and Clinton PD were on the scene.
Family members were inside the home. It has not been confirmed how many there were.
After 12 hours of negotiations, at approximately 2 p.m., MHP SWAT Team members entered the home where they found four deceased hostages.
The male suspect was wounded by gunfire and his weapon was recovered at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.
MBI will be conducting an Officer Involved Shooting investigation and is referring all questions about the deceased hostages to the Clinton Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.