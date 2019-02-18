'Hi, I am Capt Scott here in Afghanistan’; Strange text message confuses local cellphone customers

By Josh Carter | February 18, 2019 at 4:42 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 4:55 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - You may have been one of the cellphone customers who received a strange text message regarding a “Captain Scott” in Afghanistan.

The full text message reads:

“-Top secret- Hi, I am Capt Scott, here in Afghanistan military base. I need you to help move out some money to your location reply me at?”

Also included in the message was a hotmail email address.

So where did this text, and those similar to this one, come from?

According to a C-Spire representative, the type of message mentioned above is generated through an automated mechanism “much like Robo-calling or spam email.”

The representative also said that this is not a cellphone provider problem, so C-Spire and AT&T are not to blame.

“Automated calls and messages are received by customers of all wireless carriers," they said.

If you are continually getting these type of spam text messages, the representative says there are ways to stop it.

“Depending upon the type of phone you have, you may be able to block the... calls and text messages from the originating number.”

They also said that there are third-party applications that may reduce the number of automated calls that you can receive.

And one last thing, DO NOT send any money to Capt. Scott.

