Good Samaritan finds dog shot, left in cage on side of road

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Good Samaritan noticed a kennel sitting on the side of the road on his way to work early Monday morning.
He found a terrified gray male dog with a gunshot wound on the top of his shoulder. The cage was sitting on Greenway Drive near Mississippi Animal Rescue League. A hand-written note taped to the side of the cage scribbled “aggressive breed”.
Good Samaritan Aaron Travis Donald, placed the dog inside his car then reached out for help on social media.
Donald, said that even though the paper on the cage said “Aggressive breed” the dog was simply scared, and not aggressive in the least bit.
“Not aggressive. Growled a little bit when I first walked up but after I fed him he let me pet him. He’s scared”
Local rescuer Amber Burrus saw Donald’s post on social media and immediately offered to help. She and her husband Dave Burrus run Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue, a nonprofit rescue in the metro.
The dog was named Johnny and is now at the vet getting medical attention and will eventually be adopted out to a loving family.
Coco’s House is a senior dog sanctuary and rescue located in Terry, Mississippi.
The rescue’s Facebook page states, “We believe that every dog deserves to live out it’s life loved the way that they love us.”
