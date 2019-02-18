FIRST ALERT: Widespread Rain About to Move In!

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - High pressure has temporarily settled back in to the region for our Monday as yesterday's cold front slides off the Gulf Coast. This will leave us cooler and mostly dry today before several disturbances out of the SW work their way along the aforementioned front, bringing us widespread shower and storm chances through the end of the 7-day forecast.
Expect partly cloudy skies today, with temperatures starting off cold! We'll lift into the mid 50s in many spots by the afternoon hours before clouds and rain chances start to increase this evening and overnight.
Widespread rain moves in by Tuesday and we'll have the chance for even a few strong-severe storms into Wednesday. This active period will continue as several disturbances work their way out of the SW along the stalled front in our area... Many of us will end up with 3-6" of rainfall by the end of this, with even higher amounts north of I-20 (2-4" more likely for our southernmost counties). Of course, this draws flash flooding and river flooding concerns over the forecast period.
Be sure to stay tuned with the First Alert Weather team for continued rain amount updates through the week!
