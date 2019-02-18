FIRST ALERT: Widespread Rain About to Move In!

Widespread rain moves in by Tuesday and we'll have the chance for even a few strong-severe storms into Wednesday. This active period will continue as several disturbances work their way out of the SW along the stalled front in our area... Many of us will end up with 3-6" of rainfall by the end of this, with even higher amounts north of I-20 (2-4" more likely for our southernmost counties). Of course, this draws flash flooding and river flooding concerns over the forecast period.