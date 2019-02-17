WBB Topples UTEP in Last-Second Victory

Southern Miss started off hot in the first quarter, winning the tip, putting the first points on the board, and starting off with a 14-7 lead early on, but they cooled off in the second quarter, posting just seven points. Coming out of the half, the Lady Eagles heated back up with an 11-0 run over two-and-a-half minutes to take the lead. The Miners fought back, and they trailed by two heading into the final quarter. In that last frame, UTEP had a 6-0 run to turn their deficit into an advantage. Just as they came back, Kelsey Jones knocked the Miners lead to just two. The Lady Eagles fouled UTEP’s Gill with eight seconds to go, who went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe. Amber Landing got the rebound, put the ball in Shonte Hailes’ hands who then passed it off to Mayze for the victory bucket. It was a fight to the finish, with five ties and six lead changes recorded. In the end, the fate of the Miners was sealed by Alarie Mayze.