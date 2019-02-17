USM Softball Splits with Sam Houston State in Day Two of the Getterman Classic

WACO, TX (WLBT) - The Southern Miss softball team (7-3) split day two of the Getterman Classic with Sam Houston State (4-5).
The Golden Eagles defeated the Bearkats, 2-1 in the first game of the day but dropped the semifinal contest by a final score of 3-2.
Freshman pitcher Makenna Pierce gave the Golden Eagles a stellar start in the circle, tossing 5.1 innings in which she allowed just three hits, one run (earned), issued two walks and struck out four.
Sarah Van Schaik manufactured the game’s first run when she roped a double down the left field line, scoring Destini Brown from first base.
Pierce kept Sam Houston State off the board through the first five innings but the Bearkats tied the game 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning when Sheridan Fisher scored on a fielder’s choice.
The Golden Eagles answered in the bottom of the sixth inning when Lacey Sumerlin blasted a towering solo homerun deep over the left field wall to put Southern Miss back on top, 2-1.
Sumerlin’s home run, which proved to be a difference in the game, was also the first of her Southern Miss career.
Bailie Springfield, who entered the game in the sixth inning in relief of Pierce, proved to be clutch in the final frames as she shutdown Sam Houston State’s offense, securing a Southern Miss victory.
Springfield pitched 1.2 innings, allowed one hit, struck out one and did not allow any runs. The right-hander also earned the win, improving her record to 2-0 on the season.
The semifinal matchup between Southern Miss and Sam Houston State also proved to be a low scoring affair.
Southern Miss starting pitcher Abby Trahan held the Bearkats in check through the first three innings, posting a string of zeros on the scoreboard.
Sam Houston State’s bats came to life in the top of the fourth inning when Alexandra Diaz doubled to left center and Ashley Goetz immediately followed with a single up the middle, giving the Bearkats a 2-0 lead.
Lacey Sumerlin, who found a way to get the job done when called upon, once again came through and produced runs when the Golden Eagles needed them most.
With runners on second and third and two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Sumerlin smashed a bases-clearing single down the left field line, tying the game 2-2.
After entering the game in relief of Trahan in the top of the fourth inning, Kaylan Ladner continued to keep the Bearkats bats at bay until the top of the sixth inning when Kyndal Kutec gave Sam Houston State a late 3-2 lead on a solo home run.
The solo home run surrendered to Kutec ended up being the only blemish on the stat line for Ladner but Southern Miss could not overcome the late inning scoring deficit.
Southern Miss will wrap up their time in Waco when they play their final game of the Getterman Classic at 10:00 a.m. (CT) on Sunday against #16 Baylor.
