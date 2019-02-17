40th Annual Diabetes Super-Conference

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -
“PEOPLE ASK ME WHAT I DO, I SAY WE SAVE LIVES.”
Over 425 million people are currently living with diabetes.
The conference brings together Mississippians from all ages to share their experiences. and the capitol city is stepping up to educate and raise awareness for people and their families living with the disease.
“TODAY WE ARE EDUCATING THE PUBLIC AND PEOPLE WHO HAVE TYPE 1 AND 2 DIABETES. CARING FOR THEIR CHILDREN. LIFESTYLE CHANGES TO HELP LIVE WITH IT BETTER. NEW MEDICATIONS. NEW INSULIN. NEW PUMPS. IT’S COME A LONG WAY SINCE 1921 WHEN INSULIN WAS DISCOVERED.”
Mary Fortune is the executive vice president of MS diabetes foundation. She says she has lived with diabetes for more than 50 years.
“TODAY 50 YEARS LATER WITH THE TECHNOLOGY I WEAR A FABULOUS INSULIN PUMP. I STARTED IT IN 1980. I AM ONE OF THE FIRST IN THE COUNTRY TO GET AN INSULIN PUMP.”
For the last 20 years Autumn Myhand has been a a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator.
“we teach people how to manage diabetes at home based on their lifestyle and their resources so that is actually do-able and achievable.”
Myhand says their main goal is to help people living with diabetes maintain a healthy and happy life.
“With the right resources and education we try to help people live better living with diabetes and have fewer diabetes distractions.”
Just like the past 40 years, the Diabetes foundation of Mississippi will be back next year for the next annual diabetes super conference.
