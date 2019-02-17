Suffocating Second Half Defense Vaults Men’s Hoops Past Arkansas, 77-67

For Weatherspoon, he dialed up a team-leading 22 points to secure his fourth 20-plus point performance over his last five outings and his 11th this season. Mississippi State improved to 16-1 over the last two seasons when Weatherspoon rattles off 20 or more points. The senior guard was 6-of-12 from the floor and turned in an 8-for-10 clip at the free throw line. Weatherspoon also tied a career-high with six steals and tacked on three assists.