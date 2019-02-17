Southern Miss Softball Drops Sunday Contest to #16 Baylor, 4-3

WACO, TX (WLBT) - The Southern Miss softball team (7-4) dropped their final game of the Getterman Classic to #16 Baylor by a final score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.
Baylor got off to a fast start when Kassidy Krupit produced a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed Nicky Dawson to score, giving the Bears an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Baylor then added another run to their lead in the bottom of the third inning after Ana Watson doubled to left field, scoring Taylor Ellis.
Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning, Sarah Van Schaik cut the scoring deficit in half by roping a single through the left side, scoring Chase Nelson from third base.
Southern Miss tied the game 2-2 later in the inning after Destini Brown scored from third base on a throwing error by Baylor catcher Casey Shell.
Freshman pitcher Kaylan Ladner who entered the game in the bottom of the first inning in relief of Southern Miss starter Bailie Springfield showed grit in the circle and battled her way through the Baylor batting order all afternoon to put the Golden Eagles in position to make a comeback.
Southern Miss did just that in the top of the fifth inning when Nelson drilled a pitch from Madison Lindsey back up the middle for a RBI single, plating Beth Taylor from second base, giving the Golden Eagles a 3-2 lead.
Southern Miss made another call to the bullpen in the bottom of the fifth inning and Makenna Pierce emerged to replace Ladner in the circle.
Outside of the double surrendered to Josie Bower in the bottom of the fifth inning that allowed Baylor to tie the game 3-3, it was a good day in the circle for the freshman, Pierce.
Baylor regained the lead, 4-3 one batter later when Bower scored on a fielding error by Southern Miss shortstop Lacey Sumerlin.
The Bears managed to hold on to their 4-3 lead over the next two innings to seal the Sunday victory.
Lindsey (3-0) earned the win for Baylor while Pierce (1-1) suffered the loss for Southern Miss.
After a five-day road trip, the Golden Eagles will return home and will play host to in-state SWAC opponent Alcorn State (2-3) on Wednesday, February 20. The Golden Eagles and the Braves will square off in a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 p.m. (CT) at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.
