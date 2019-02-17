Softball Splits Saturday Doubleheader in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Calif. (WLBT) - Facing a pair of Pac-12 opponents Saturday, Ole Miss (6-2) split its doubleheader at the Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament, defeating Oregon State (8-1) 2-0 before falling 4-0 to No. 2 UCLA (6-0) at Easton Stadium.
Game One | Ole Miss 2, Oregon State 0
Starting in the circle for just the second time in her Ole Miss career, junior Molly Jacobsen was in control all game long against the Beavers of Oregon State, throwing her first-career complete-game shutout with just five hits allowed and seven strikeouts.
As they’ve done so many times early in 2019, Ole Miss got the ball rolling on offense early. Kylan Becker led off the bottom of the first with an infield single, advancing to second when the throw was made to the first base bag without anyone covering. Kaylee Horton moved Becker over with a sacrifice bunt and Abbey Latham brought her in with an RBI single.
Becker once gain got things going in the third, leading off with a well struck single to left. The speedy senior stole second and was brought around by Brittany Finney, who drove a single up the middle to double the Rebel advantage.
That was all the scoring the Rebels would do but it was plenty for Jacobsen, who didn’t let a single Beaver baserunner advance further than second base.
Game Two | UCLA 4, Ole Miss 0
The Rebels gave No. 2 UCLA a battle in the second game of the day but in the end the home team came out on top.
Brittany Finney was strong in the circle, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits in a complete-game effort.
Ole Miss missed a golden opportunity to take the lead in the top of the third after Ally Mena led off with a triple to right field. However, the sophomore got hung up between third and home after Mikayla Allee laid down a bunt and the Rebels were unable to score.
UCLA made Ole Miss pay in the very next inning, plating a run in the home half to take the lead. Kelli Godin got the inning started with an infield single and was later on brought home from third by Bubba Nickles’ single down the left line.
The Rebels again put a runner in scoring position in the fourth frame after Finney reached on an infield single and pinch runner Kelsha Loftin stole second. However, Ole Miss was unable to take advantage to tie the game.
The Bruins doubled their lead in the fifth on a Kinsley Washington double and a throwing error by Ole Miss. The Rebels had a chance to answer in the top of the sixth after Horton singled and Latham doubles to put a pair in scoring position but the Rebs were unable to bring the runs home.
UCLA added two unearned runs in the sixth off of back-to-back errors by Ole Miss and the Rebels were unable to get a rally started in the seventh, falling for the first time at the Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament.
The Rebels return to action on Sunday in Long Beach, California, closing out their stay in the Golden State with an 11 a.m. CT matchup with Boise State.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.